Crete is at “extreme risk” of raging wildfires as local authorities warn the island is next in line to be ravaged by blazes spreading across Greece.

It comes as up to 10,000 British tourists are feared to be on the fire-scorched Greek island of Rhodes, a minister has warned. A holidaymaker who arrived to find their hotel had burnt down described the situation as a “living nightmare”.

Around 2,500 people have already been evacuated from Corfu, fire officials said, which is experiencing dozens of wildfires, after the blaze in Rhodes prompted “the biggest evacuation” in Greek history.

Footage showed flames engulfing Corfu as smoke and orange haze covered the night skies. The fire broke out on the northern part of the island which is popular with British tourists. Those in Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palia Perithia and Sinies were told to evacuate to Kasiopi.

The evacuation order came after Jet2 and Tui cancelled all flights to Rhodes until Friday 28 July.

Fires burning since Wednesday on Rhodes forced the evacuation of 19,000 people over the weekend as an inferno reached coastal resorts on the island’s southeastern coast.