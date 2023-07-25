Greece fires – live: Red alert for Crete as British tourists in ‘living nightmare’ on Rhodes and Corfu
Tuesday expected to bring more wildfires as ‘extreme fire risk’ issued for Crete and Rhodes
Greece wildfires: Rhodes tourists sleep on airport floor awaiting evacuation
Crete is at “extreme risk” of raging wildfires as local authorities warn the island is next in line to be ravaged by blazes spreading across Greece.
It comes as up to 10,000 British tourists are feared to be on the fire-scorched Greek island of Rhodes, a minister has warned. A holidaymaker who arrived to find their hotel had burnt down described the situation as a “living nightmare”.
Around 2,500 people have already been evacuated from Corfu, fire officials said, which is experiencing dozens of wildfires, after the blaze in Rhodes prompted “the biggest evacuation” in Greek history.
Footage showed flames engulfing Corfu as smoke and orange haze covered the night skies. The fire broke out on the northern part of the island which is popular with British tourists. Those in Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palia Perithia and Sinies were told to evacuate to Kasiopi.
The evacuation order came after Jet2 and Tui cancelled all flights to Rhodes until Friday 28 July.
Fires burning since Wednesday on Rhodes forced the evacuation of 19,000 people over the weekend as an inferno reached coastal resorts on the island’s southeastern coast.
Where are the fires in Corfu and Rhodes?
Thousands of people have been evacuated from towns and villages across Greece after wildfires ravaged the country.
Videos of roaring fires and towering black smoke have circulated online from Rhodes and Corfu. However, wildfires have erupted across several areas including Evia and the Peloponnese region.
Maps show areas in Rhodes affected by raging wildfires:
Where are the fires in Corfu and Rhodes? Map reveals Greece wildfires
Greece faces seventh day of fires as temperatures surged to 46.6C in the south on Sunday
Wildfires kill 25 in Algeria
Multiple wildfires in Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including 10 soldiers trying to bring the flames under control.
At least 1,500 people were evacuated as the wildfires moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions of the north African country, the interior ministry said.
The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of Bejaia and Jijel in the Kabyle region east of Algiers and Bouire, located nearly 100km southeast of Algiers.
More here.
Wildfires across Algeria have killed 25 people, including 10 soldiers who were battling the flames
The Algerian government says wildfires raging across the country have killed 25 people and injured about 50
Watch: Greece wildfires seen from International Space Station
‘We saw flames coming over the hills,’ says British tourist
Ian Murison, a businessman from London on vacation in southern Rhodes with his wife and 12-year-old son, described his family’s ordeal as they tried to escape the fires.“We saw flames coming over the hills,” he told the Associated Press.
“Our hotel had capacity for 1,200 (people), but there was just one coach waiting. We all just took our cases and started walking. It was about 3km before we got out from underneath the ash cloud.”
The family reached a nearby beach, where they waited — in the dark due to a power blackout — with thousands of others to be evacuated by bus or boat.
“You could see an orange glow in the sky and it got more and more, big balls of fire going into the sky,” Mr Murison said, describing chaotic scenes as evacuees crowded to board small boats arriving to take them away.
“It didn’t matter if you had children, adults were fighting to get on next,” he said. “It was very, very stressful.”
Satellite images show spread of wildfire in Rhodes island between 20 and 23 July
Watch: Rhodes tourists awaiting evacuation sleep on airport floor
‘We are at war’, Greek PM tells MPs
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis yesterday announced “we are at war” and “completely focused on the fires” as wildfires continue to burn down parts of Rhodes, forcing more evacuations from the resort island.
“Over the coming days and weeks, we must remain on constant alert,” the prime minister said during a debate in parliament.
“The climate crisis is already here.”
Latest pictures show shocking extent of damage caused by wildfires in Rhodes
‘Trauma’ for couple on honeymoon who fled Rhodes fires amid screams and smoke
A newly-wed couple celebrating their honeymoon on Rhodes have spoken of their “traumatic” experience of being evacuated from their hotel amid “intense” smoke and the sound of a child screaming: “I don’t want to die”.
Claire and Paul Jones, both 36 from Leicestershire, were celebrating their honeymoon on Rhodes after getting married on July 16.
They travelled to the Greek island two days later on July 18, before the wildfires took hold.
Ms Jones recalled hearing about the fires on Thursday and said by Friday evening, when she and her husband were sitting outside having drinks, it “got really smoky at one point” and there was “ash dropping out of the sky”.
Hannah Cottrell reports:
‘Trauma’ for couple on honeymoon who fled Rhodes fires amid screams and smoke
Claire and Paul Jones, both 36, were celebrating their honeymoon on Rhodes, Greece, when they were evacuated due to the wildfires.
Repatriation flights return British holidaymakers from Rhodes after wildfires
Hundreds of holidaymakers have landed back in the UK following wildfires on Rhodes, with more repatriation flights set to take place.
As many as 10,000 Britons are estimated to be on the popular Greek island, part of which has been ravaged by the blazes, forcing many to sleep in schools, airports and sports centres.
Rishi Sunak has urged people to remain in touch with tour operators, some of which have begun sending repatriation flights to bring people back to the UK.
Tui confirmed that holidaymakers returned on “three dedicated flights” overnight, with plans to bring more back “as soon as possible” in place.
Ted Hennessey reports:
Repatriation flights return British holidaymakers from Rhodes after wildfires
As many as 10,000 Britons are estimated to be on the Greek island.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies