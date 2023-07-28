Greece fires – live: Blaze triggers massive explosions at air force ammunition depot
Fire Service spokesman Ioannis Artopios said 12 villages were ordered to be evacuated
Plane fighting wildfires in Evia crashes
A wildfire has triggered a series of massive explosions at an air force ammunition depot in central Greece.
The depot was evacuated before the explosions, which shattered windows in the surrounding area.
No injuries were reported, although continued blasts prevented firefighting teams from approaching the site.
Greek state broadcaster ERT said the facility is in the coastal town of Nea Aghialos near the Volos area.
The fire reached the ammunition storage facility about four miles north of the major military air base in Nea Anchialos. Local media reported that bombs and ammunition for Greek F-16 fighters were stored at the site
The fighter jets are reportedly being moved from the air base.
Fire Service spokesman Ioannis Artopios said 12 villages were ordered to be evacuated in the Volos-Nea Anchialos area.
He said the blaze was the most dangerous of the 124 wildfires the fire service had to deal with on Thursday.
Deadly wildfires on Greece’s mainland have killed two as wildfires spread in Europe and north Africa including Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France, Croatia, Spain, Algeria and Tunisia.
“Despite their superhuman efforts, our forces were unable to stop the blaze,” he said.
The wildfire burned on three fronts and forced a section of Greece’s busiest highway to close for several hours while national rail services passing through the area were delayed.
State ERT television showed residents and visitors in the coastal village of Anchialos, close to the blast site, being evacuated by sea while others were leaving in cars and buses.
The mayor of the city of Volos, Achilleas Beos, appealed to all remaining village residents to obey the evacuation order, saying some 80% had left. The coastguard said dozens of residents were taken in small private boats to the city of Volos.
The Nea Anchialos air base is 12 miles from the city, where the blasts were heard loudly. The air force said that while the facility was not immediately threatened, some of the F-16 fighters based there were taking off for other air bases as a precaution.
Firefighters battle bush fires in Italy
In Italy, firefighters battled brush fires in the southern mainland regions of Calabria and Puglia, as well as the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, helped by temperatures dropping by about 13 degrees into the mid-30s C.
Flames forced the evacuation of bathers on a popular stretch of the southern Adriatic coast near the town of Ugento in Puglia, local media reported.
Since Sunday, firefighters have fought more than 3,200 wildfires in southern Italy, nearly half of them in Sicily and almost 900 of them in Puglia, Italy’s national firefighters corps said yesterday.
Firefight continues for tenth night in Rhodes
With firefighters and volunteers out trying to dampen the flames for the 10th consecutive night in Rhodes, The Independent visited scorched areas in the south where fires still smouldered on Thursday night.
Blackened ground and the charred remains of trees scarred the landscape for kilometres on end in the formerly lush hills near the village of Vati, stretching all the way to the coast at the devastated town of Kiotari – with the blaze having torn through much of this area in a single day.
Four Canadair firefighting jets flew in coordinated line across the forest, dousing the remaining flames further into the hills in large plumes of water from above, as volunteers tackled the blaze as best they could below.
Some cheers also went up in the car of volunteers with which The Independent travelled as a huge “Multi Jumbo Truck” – a Leopard battle tank converted into a fire engine – passed us heading towards Vati.
While the dozens of trained and civilian firefighters assembled at Vati’s Pelecanos Taverna remained vigilant to each new flare-up, there was hope that the fires could finally be coming to an end.
“Today is the first day we can smile,” one firefighter said, as he rested at the tavern between journeys.
World is entering ‘era of global boiling’, UN warns
The warning lights have been on for weeks but now it is official: July 2023 is set to be the hottest month on record – and possibly in 120,000 years.
The new global mean temperature – the overall reading if you could stick a thermometer at every location on Earth – was confirmed by scientists at the European Copernicus Climate Change Service and World Meteorological Organisation.
Copernicus discovered that up to 23 July, Earth’s temperature averaged 16.95C, giving scientists enough data to declare a record before the month ends.
“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,” UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on the findings.
“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”
Louise Boyle reports.
Climate crisis ‘not an excuse’ for wildfire damage, says Greek PM
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country needed to take more steps to combat the effects of the climate crisis as wildfires in the central part of the country flared up, forcing more evacuations.
The blazes across the country, which have been stoked by strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40C, killed two more people in central Greece on Wednesday, taking the death toll to five.
“The climate crisis may be a reality, but it cannot be an excuse,” the prime minister said yesterday.
He added: “Our country ought to take more steps ... to be ready to mitigate, as much as possible, the effects of a reality that we are already starting to feel, and that could have dramatic effects on many different aspects of our economic and social life.”
Wildfires in Portugal: Is it safe to travel to Lisbon and Cascais right now?
A fire broke out on 26 July near the popular coastal holiday spot of Cascais, just 30km west of capital city Lisbon.
The blaze started at 5pm in part of the Sintra-Cascais natural park, with strong winds fanning the flames and quickening the spread.
Local residents chipped in to help the hundreds of Portuguese firefighters sent to tackle the fires, with some attempting to protect their homes and villages with buckets of water and hosepipes.
“The fear now is that it will get to the houses,” local resident Ines Figueiredo told Reuters.
Helen Coffey reports:
UK’s 40C summer of 2022 ‘will seem cool’ as extreme weather events become frequent, Met Office warns
The sweltering 40C summer in Britain last year “will be considered cool” by the turn of the century, as extreme weather events become more frequent, the Met Office has warned.
In its annual State of the UK Climate report, the Met Office analysed 2022’s weather and warned temperatures higher than 40C, summer droughts, grassfires and downpours will increase in both frequency and severity.
A severe heatwave gripped the country last summer, as a new temperature record was set (40.3C) and numerous wildfires were reported across Britain.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
Maps show the extent of wildfires in Rhodes, Corfu and Portugal
Wildfires have ravaged at least nine countries in Europe and North Africa this week, forcing mass evacuations as firefighters battle on in tinderbox conditions.
Extreme heat and billowing winds have created the “perfect storm” for fires to rip through swathes of land in Greece, France, Portugal, Spain, Gran Canaria, Italy, Croatia, Turkey, Algeria and Tunisia.
In Rhodes, one of the worst affected Greek islands, more than 20,000 tourists and locals fled from the blaze in “the biggest evacuation” in Greece’s history.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
