A leading insurance company has apologised after wrongly telling customers with travel policies that any holidays booked to anywhere in Greece after 23 July would not be covered.

In a Q&A posted on its website, Admiral posed the question: “Am I covered if I already have a policy with you?”

When a calamity like the wildfires in Rhodes occurs, standard practice for travel insurers is to remove cover for risks associated with the event – but only for trips booked after the situation is known.

In the first part of its answer, Admiral confirmed this: “Travel insurance covers unforeseen events. The wildfires have had widespread media attention since the weekend, meaning from Sunday 23 July, it was considered an anticipated event.”

But the insurer went on to say: “You aren’t covered if you booked a trip to Greece from this date.”

This apparently draconian move sparked alarm among many policyholders. One, named Robbie, asked on Twitter: “Would I be insured to go to Greece in September on my annual policy. Not booked yet but fancy Greece (still). Will this rule last long?”

The Independent contacted Admiral on their behalf. A spokesperson said: “In our haste to ensure customers had relevant information regarding the wildfires, we did include some incorrect information on our website.

“We can confirm that customers buying our travel insurance after 23 July would be covered under normal terms and conditions if they travel to Greece and make a claim that is not related to the current risks presented by the wildfires.

“We have urgently updated the website and apologise for any misunderstanding we have caused to our customers.”

The Foreign Office says in its latest travel advice for Greece: “If you are due to travel to an area that might be affected by wildfires, contact your travel operator or accommodation provider before you travel to check that it is not currently impacted.

“Make sure you have appropriate insurance.”

September is widely regarded as the ideal time to visit Greece, with lower air temperatures and the Mediterranean at its warmest.