Four people charged with the murder of Joanne Penney

Four people have been charged with the murder of a woman who was shot dead in what may be a case of mistaken identity.

Marcus Huntley, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff; Melissa Dashpre Quiley, 39, from Leicester; Joshua Gordon, 27, from Oadby, Leicestershire; and Tony Porter, 68, from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, have all been charged with the murder of Joanne Penney.

Porter has also been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

A fifth person has also been charged in connection with the investigation, South Wales Police said.

Kristina Ginova, 21, from Oadby, Leicestershire, has been charged with assisting an offender.

They will all appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ms Penney, 40, died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, in Talbot Green, South Wales, on Sunday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries, and she was pronounced dead.

On Monday, neighbours took flowers to the cordon and described their shock at the incident.

Some said they had heard a gunshot in the area, which is close to a retail park.

Detectives have also made a seventh arrest, with a 32-year-old man arrested on Friday evening in the Suffolk area.

A 42-year-old man from Talbot Green arrested on Sunday has been released without charge but has been bailed for further inquiries following an allegation of assault, the force said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “Our team of detectives and specialist staff are continuing to piece together the circumstances behind Joanne’s tragic death and I would still urge anyone who has information, either about her death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to come forward – the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support of the investigation so far and to everyone who has spoken to us and provided information.”

Jenny Hopkins of the CPS said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised South Wales Police to charge Marcus Huntley, Melissa Dashpre Quiley, Joshua Gordon and Tony Porter with the offence of murder.

“In addition to murder, the defendant Tony Porter has been charged with participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

“Kristina Ginova has been charged with assisting an offender.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these people are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Earlier this week, her family paid tribute to her.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne. She was a daughter, mother, sister, and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her,” they said.

“Her kindness, strength, and love for her family will never be forgotten.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.

“We appreciate the support and condolences from the community and kindly request that our family be given the space to mourn in peace.

“We would be grateful if anyone with information could share this with the police investigation team. Thank you for respecting our wishes.”