Levi Davis missing - latest news: Fears grow for rugby player last seen on 29 October
Follow the latest updates as former club mates appeal for information
Fears continue to grow for British rugby player Levi Davis, 24, who remains missing more than a week after disappearing in Barcelona, Spain.
A former Bath winger originally from Birmingham, Mr Davis most recently turned out for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South but is also well known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor and E4’s Celebs Go Dating.
He was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on the evening of Saturday 29 October, having arrived in the city from Ibiza saying he was intending to meet up with a friend.
Mr Davis is known to have suffered mental health issues in the past, telling The Mail on Sunday in an interview that he had suffered anxiety and depression but had been moved by the emotional support he had received from his Bath teammates.
His old team has appealed for help in finding him on social media.
Here is Laura Parnaby’s report.
Levi Davis missing: X Factor singer and rugby player last seen in Barcelona
Bath Rugby said its former player was last seen in Barcelona on October 29.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the disappearance of British rugby star Levi Davis, 24.
