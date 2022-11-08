Levi Davis (PA)

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fears continue to grow for British rugby player Levi Davis, 24, who remains missing more than a week after disappearing in Barcelona, Spain.

A former Bath winger originally from Birmingham, Mr Davis most recently turned out for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South but is also well known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor and E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

He was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on the evening of Saturday 29 October, having arrived in the city from Ibiza saying he was intending to meet up with a friend.

Mr Davis is known to have suffered mental health issues in the past, telling The Mail on Sunday in an interview that he had suffered anxiety and depression but had been moved by the emotional support he had received from his Bath teammates.

His old team has appealed for help in finding him on social media.