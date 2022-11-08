Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667901648

Levi Davis missing - latest news: Fears grow for rugby player last seen on 29 October

Follow the latest updates as former club mates appeal for information

Joe Sommerlad
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:00
Comments
<p>Levi Davis</p>

Levi Davis

(PA)

Fears continue to grow for British rugby player Levi Davis, 24, who remains missing more than a week after disappearing in Barcelona, Spain.

A former Bath winger originally from Birmingham, Mr Davis most recently turned out for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South but is also well known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor and E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

He was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on the evening of Saturday 29 October, having arrived in the city from Ibiza saying he was intending to meet up with a friend.

Mr Davis is known to have suffered mental health issues in the past, telling The Mail on Sunday in an interview that he had suffered anxiety and depression but had been moved by the emotional support he had received from his Bath teammates.

His old team has appealed for help in finding him on social media.

1667901648

British rugby star still missing after disappearance in Barcelona last month

Fears continue to grow for British rugby player Levi Davis, 24, who remains missing more than a week after disappearing in Barcelona, Spain.

A former Bath winger originally from Birmingham, Mr Davis most recently turned out for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South but is also well known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor and E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

He was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on the evening of Saturday 29 October, having arrived in the city from Ibiza saying he was intending to meet up with a friend.

Here is Laura Parnaby’s report.

Levi Davis missing: X Factor singer and rugby player last seen in Barcelona

Bath Rugby said its former player was last seen in Barcelona on October 29.

Joe Sommerlad8 November 2022 10:00
1667900748

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the disappearance of British rugby star Levi Davis, 24.

Joe Sommerlad8 November 2022 09:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in