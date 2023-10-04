Leyton Orient fans storm pitch after fan suffers heart attack

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leyton Orient fans were forced to storm the pitch to stop the match and get a man suffering a suspected heart attack treatment from stewards.

Stewards came under fire for tackling supporters who wanted to draw attention to the medical emergency in the East Stand of Brisbane Road during Tuesday’s match against Lincoln City.

The victim was seen receiving CPR on the side of the pitch yards away from his linesman as referee Stephen Martin urged the game to go on to the horror of fans.

But around 20 Leyton Orient fans ran onto the pitch and sat in the goal mouth to force play to be halted in the 84th minute with their own side leading 1-0.

O’s manager Richie Wellens tried to move the fans off the pitch but with the victim appearing to receive treatment pitchside the referee eventually moved the players into the tunnel.

A Leyton Orient spokesman said: “Tuesday’s fixture against Lincoln City was abandoned due to a medical emergency in the East Stand of Brisbane Road.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leyton Orient Football Club are with the individual involved and their loved ones at this distressing time.

“The club would like to thank all supporters in attendance at Brisbane Road this evening for the understanding and compassion shown, during a very difficult situation.”

One fan Daniel Flewers posted to X: “Just got home and my thoughts are with the individual concerned. We all pray for him tonight. But I can’t go to sleep without saying that the match officials were truly awful in their actions tonight. The poor person was having CPR on the side of the pitch and the referee was trying to get the game going again. I can’t accept this.”

He added: “I will also say that our manager also read the situation completely wrong. Our fans were trying to help one of their own. Well done to the fans that tried to help in this terrible situation. Let’s hope the gentleman pulls through.”

Another said: “One fan goes to the [linesman], does the action of CPR to him, lino tells him to go away and stewards kick him out.

“Second fan goes to ref, tells him someone’s almost dead, ref tells him to go away, stewards kick him out, ref tries to start the game again. It’s a f***ing disgrace.”

An EFL Spokesperson said: “The EFL confirms that tonight’s League One fixture between Leyton Orient and Lincoln City was abandoned as a result of a medical emergency

“Our thoughts are with the supporter concerned and everyone else who was affected by this distressing incident this evening.”

They added: “In accordance with EFL Regulations, a determination will now be made by the EFL as to whether the fixture will be rescheduled, or if the result at the time of the abandonment will stand. A decision will be taken only after consultation with both Clubs.”

Leyton Orient has been approached for further comment.