Leyton Orient fan dies after medical episode at ground

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Leyton Orient fan who was receiving CPR on the side of the pitch after a medical emergency has died.

Around 20 fans were forced to storm the pitch to stop the match and to get the man suffering a suspected heart attack treatment from stewards.

Security came under fire for tackling supporters who wanted to draw attention to the medical emergency in the East Stand of Brisbane Road during Tuesday’s match against Lincoln City.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Independent: “We were called yesterday at 9:28pm to reports of a person becoming unwell at Leyton Orient Football Club, on Brisbane Road.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, two medics in fast-response cars and an ambulance crew.

“Our first medic arrived in approximately four minutes.

“We treated a man at the scene, but very sadly, despite our teams’ best efforts, he was later pronounced dead.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow