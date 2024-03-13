Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grieving fiancée of a British police officer who died at their engagement party in Australia has revealed she is pregnant.

Lilly Watts and Liam Trimmer, 29, were surrounded by family and friends as they celebrated their upcoming marriage and revealed she was 14 weeks pregnant.

But Mr Trimmer fell over and cut a major artery in his neck in a freak accident at the party in their home in Fremantle, western Australia, on Sunday.

His fianceé Lilly Watts, 29, told Daily Mail Australia: “I have never known a love like Liam’s and this heartbreak and emptiness is just so overwhelming.

“He will always be the love of my life and our baby will know the wonderful man he was.”

The party guests were mainly police officers and Ms Watts is a nurse, but despite their best efforts, Mr Trimmer did not survive.

Now Lilly’s close friend Mel Kelly has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the mother to help with her future.

Ms Watts shared alongside the fundraiser: “Lilly, a dedicated clinical registered nurse at Royal Perth Hospital, now finds herself navigating uncharted waters.

“Not only has she lost her soulmate, but she also carries the precious gift of new life within her. At almost 14 weeks pregnant, Lilly now faces the prospect of raising a child without her beloved partner, while also grappling with the financial responsibilities that come with homeownership.

“Lilly’s resilience and unwavering spirit have always been her defining qualities, and now, more than ever, she needs our love and support. Let us come together as a community to rally around her in this time of need, offering whatever assistance we can to help her navigate the challenging road ahead.

“Together, we can help light the path forward for Lilly and honour the memory of the man she loved so dearly.”

Mr Trimmer moved to Australia when he was still a teenager in 2013 and started his career at the Western Australia Police Academy in Joondalup, where he was a member of the tactical response group.

The senior constable even appeared on the TV show Wanted Down Under, where he advised youngsters about life in Australia before they moved over.

Heartfelt tributes poured in from his old friends on social media.

Travis Hocart, a local tour guide said: “As a member for three years at ‘Troggies’ he was described as possibly the fittest bloke in the group, skilful, great sense of humour with a passion to excel.

“In my opinion, society can ill afford to lose guys like Liam... those who have the courage to charge into the furnace on a daily basis, dealing with the ‘heavy-duty’ side of policing.

“The boys are hurting this week, but they have cracked on with major training exercises and domestic operations.

“Unstoppable. Among the best we have.”

Steve Bradley added: “It has been a sad couple of days at the office. Lots of hugs and lots of tears.”

The cause of the accident has not been confirmed and a report will be prepared for the coroner.