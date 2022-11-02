Lidl shopper accused of theft for eating ‘unweighed’ nut

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An NHS nurse says she is boycotting Lidl after claiming she was accused of theft for eating a single cashew nut.

Anna Bagot, 60, said she ate a single loose nut to check its quality, having previously bought a stale bag.

But as she ate it a staff member accused her of stealing, she alleged.

Ms Bagot said the incident, which is said to have taken place in a branch in her hometown of Fakenham, Norfolk, last month, left her reeling.

A spokesperson for Lidl has since said they “kindly ask that products are purchased before consumption”.

Ms Bagot said: “It was so so awful. I felt quite intimidated. It’s not like I was having my lunch. It was half a nut – it’s absolutely ridiculous.

“Honestly I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. And with everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, it just felt so trivial.

“I’ve worked all through Covid and now we’re in a cost of living crisis. Nuts are a luxury and we can’t all risk money on food that might be stale.

“It’s inconvenient taking goods back and it takes time, plus it can feel awkward.

“I’ve just had 25 rounds of chemo, and with that and everything else going on in the world, a nut seems pretty insignificant.”

Ms Bagot, who has been a nurse for almost 20 years, said she immediately went to pay after being confronted.

She said she bought a large bag of cashews, as she always intended, for £2.33, and gave one nut from her bag back to make amends.

Ms Bagot claimed: “I won’t go back after this. He said, ‘It’s theft by deception,’ I said, ‘It’s just one nut’. He was absolutely serious and I was really upset.

“At the start he just came up to me, and he was wearing a coat so I didn’t even know he was the manager.

“He said, ‘Do you know it’s theft? Because it’s an unweighed item’. I explained and he unzipped his jacket.

“He just showed me his Lidl emblem and said, ‘I work here, I’m a Lidl employee.’ Later the cashier told me he was a manager.”

Ms Bagot was with her daughter Estella, 20, but they took separate baskets on their weekly shopping trip – so it was not obvious they had arrived together.

Estella said she saw what happened, having stood further back in the queue.

Ms Bagot said she had since called Lidl’s customer complaints department and asked them to look at the CCTV footage to show she ate just one nut.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We always aim to provide our customers with a pleasant and positive experience when shopping in our stores.

“Nevertheless, we kindly ask that products are purchased before consumption.

“Should a customer be unhappy with a product, we would always encourage them to get in touch with our customer services team.”

SWNS