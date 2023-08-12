Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A desperate appeal has been made to a missing 13-year-old schoolgirl, who may have travelled around the UK, to come home.

Lily has been missing from the Lampeter area in Wales and police believe she has been extensively using public transport around the Birmingham, Tamworth, Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool areas.

Her most recent journey is believed to be from Liverpool to Blackpool and may have been in the company of a group of people who are also suspected to be teenagers.

Lily's family have become increasingly concerned about her wellbeing. Her grandmother Jackie Jones said on behalf of the family: "Everyone is really worried about you, please get in touch and come home, we miss you terribly and love you.”

Lily's mum Celina told WalesOnline that her concern was increasing by the hour.

It was thought her daughter may have been sighted in Tamworth on Thursday afternoon before heading towards Derby.

The missing youngster is described as a white female, 5ft 6 in height, with a slight to medium build and has dyed red/copper-coloured hair.

She is also believed to be wearing a grey hoodie or gillet or a red coat and white Nike trainers.

The family Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information that might help find her.

If anyone sees Lilly, people are urged to contact their local police force immediately quoting the Dyfed-Powys Police reference DP-20230810-034.