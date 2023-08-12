Police were seen boarding the Bibby Stockholm in Portland Harbour on Friday 11 August, after asylum seekers were removed from the barge.

The Home Office is facing mounting pressure to answer questions surrounding the removal of those housed on the vessel following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

Conservative backbenchers have accused the department of “incompetence” after the 39 people who had boarded the vessel were transferred to alternative accommodation on Friday evening.

The Home Office said all of those on board had been disembarked as a “precautionary measure” after samples from the water system showed levels of Legionella requiring further investigation.