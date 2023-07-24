Theatregoers evacuated from The Lion King in London’s West End over bomb threat

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Theatregoers were evacuated from a performance of The Lion King in London’s West End due to a bomb threat on Sunday.

Emergency services rushed to the Lyceum Theatre on Wellington Street yesterday afternoon and the area was taped off as police investigated.

Officers searched the building but later confirmed that no bomb was found.

No further details about the scare have been released by the Met Police and the force told The Independent on Monday that they were not aware of any developments.

The spokesperson added that they don’t discuss bomb hoaxes after an incident has ended.

A Met Police spokesperson said on Sunday: “Cordons were put in place as a precaution following receipt of a bomb threat at a theatre in Wellington Street WC2 at around 1600hrs on Sunday, 23 July.

“The venue was searched and nothing found.

“Staff have returned and the incident has been stood down.”

Crowds of people who had been forced to leave their seats during the performance gathered outside the theatre as officers and sniffer dogs got to work at the scene.

The crowds and emergency services also attracted attention from passersby who stopped to find out what was happening.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Lyceum Theatre #London evacuated now. The alarm went off half through the The Lion King show. No reason so far.”

Another tweeted: “Wasn’t expecting this level of drama …. evacuated in the middle of a show at the Lyceum Theatre, Police & sniffer dogs on the scene now.”

“The Lyceum Theatre got evacuated mid-performance yesterday but we managed to meet the Lion King cast in full costume,” said a third person.”

The Independent has contacted the Lyceum Theatre for a comment.