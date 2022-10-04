Baby cousin of So Solid Crew’s Lisa Maffia drowned in hot tub in ‘tragic accident’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The baby cousin of So Solid Crew member Lisa Maffia drowned in a “tragic accident” in a hot tub in a family friend’s garden, an inquest heard.

Jetson Maffia-Kerbey was three months shy of his second birthday when he passed away in June this year.

The inquest heard on the day of Jetson’s death, his father Nigel Kerbey took him to spend the day with family friend Graham Morgan and his three-year-old daughter at their home not far from where they lived in Folkestone in Kent.

Lisa Maffia paid tribute to her cousin in a post on Instagram (Getty Images for Universal)

The two fathers took their children to an event in the village, where the children went on fairground rides and ate ice cream.

They returned home at around 3pm where they met Jetson’s mother, Crystal Maffia, and Brook Jordan, Mr Morgan’s partner.

The children played together while Ms Jordan’s teenage daughter used the hot tub built into the decking in their garden.

Mr Kerbey and Mr Morgan later entered the hot tub, allowing the two children to join them for around 20 minutes.

The two fathers then got out of the hot tub, bringing the children with them, but the lid of the hot tub was not replaced.

At around 5pm the two sets of parents were sat in the garden, keeping an eye on the children while they played with toys on the decking.

The parents noted that the children had “gone quiet”, so Mr Morgan stood up to look over the decking to see his daughter in the hot tub with Jetson face down in the water.

He quickly rescued Jetson from the water and performed CPR while an ambulance was called. An off-duty police officer who lived nearby heard the commotion and attended the scene, taking over CPR.

Paramedics arrived just after 5pm and they took over resuscitation attempts before taking Jetson to hospital at around 5.45pm.

Efforts resumed at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, however, doctors realised any further attempts would be futile and Jetson’s time of death was recorded as 6.13pm.

The inquest into the death of Jetson Maffia-Kerbey took place at Maidstone County Hall in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Lisa Maffia shared a tribute to the 21-month-old on social media shortly after his death on 13 June this year.

“My handsome little cousin Jetson. I love you and your mumma. I’m sorry you’re gone so soon,” she wrote alongside an image of Jetson.

“God had a plan for you long before we even met you. I know you’re safely in the hands of god. Until we meet again, sleep well my boy. This was not gods plan, god is good.”

The inquest into the 21-month-old’s death took place at Maidstone County Hall on Monday.

Katrina Hepburn, the coroner, concluded: “A Kent Police multi-agency strategy meeting was held on 15 June and concluded Jetson most likely entered the hot tub of his own free will, likely to retrieve a toy spade, and drowned as a result.

“Any question of the wilful neglect of Jetson has been investigated and there is insufficient evidence of any act that would amount to a criminal offence.

“Nothing identified any natural causes of the death, there were no signs of trauma, so it is reasonable to take the view that Jetson died because of drowning and it seems to have been purely accidental.

“The children entered the water and although it was a very short period of time this resulted in the tragic conclusion of Jetson sadly drowning. I therefore conclude Jetson’s death was an accident.”

Additional reporting by Press Association