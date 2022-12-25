Jump to content

Family pays tribute to ‘cherished daughter’, 22, killed in crash with police car

Aisha Rimi
Sunday 25 December 2022 17:25
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car in Liverpool on Christmas Eve has been named as Rachael Louise Moore.

She was described as a “cherished” daughter, sister, granddaughter, partner and friend, in a statement issued through Merseyside Police.

It said: “Rachael Louise Moore aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister to Ben and much loved granddaughter of Nana Sue. Partner to Jack and caring friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family requests their privacy be respected at this devastating time.”

At about 8:10 pm on Christmas Eve, emergency services were called to Sheil Road, Liverpool, after a marked police car collided with a pedestrian.

More follows.

