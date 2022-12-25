Family pays tribute to ‘cherished daughter’, 22, killed in crash with police car

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car in Liverpool on Christmas Eve has been named as Rachael Louise Moore.

She was described as a “cherished” daughter, sister, granddaughter, partner and friend, in a statement issued through Merseyside Police.

It said: “Rachael Louise Moore aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister to Ben and much loved granddaughter of Nana Sue. Partner to Jack and caring friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family requests their privacy be respected at this devastating time.”

At about 8:10 pm on Christmas Eve, emergency services were called to Sheil Road, Liverpool, after a marked police car collided with a pedestrian.

More follows.