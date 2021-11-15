Three men are under arrest after a taxi exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, killing the passenger and wounding the driver.

It came seconds before two minutes silence was held for Remembrance Sunday, and counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the incident.

The security service, MI5, is also helping with the investigation.

Three men — aged 29, 26 and 21 — were detained in the Kensington area of Liverpool on Sunday night.

What happened?

Police were called at 10:59am to reports of a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

A taxi carrying one passenger had exploded as it pulled up outside.

The male driver was injured but is in a stable condition in hospital, and the passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The hospital was a short walk from the city’s cathedral, which was hosting a large Remembrance Sunday service attended by more than 2,000 people who were about to observe the traditional 11am silence.

Big screens had been set up in the grounds of the cathedral so people who were not able to get into the service could watch it outside. Local roads had also been closed for a parade linked to the event.

The passenger had asked to be taken to the serive, according to Mail Online quoting a friend of the driver.

“They couldn’t get there, the roads were blocked off,” the friend said. “The man changed his mind and asked to go to the city centre instead.

“But when they were going past the Women’s Hospital he said to pull in there. It was just before 11. [The driver] noticed the man had some kind of light attached to his clothing and was messing around with it, it didn’t look right at all.”

Police, firefighters and a bomb disposal unit all attended the scene.

Phil Garrigan, chief fire officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire was “fully developed” when fire engines arrived shortly after 11am.

Who is behind the blast?

Three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrests took place in Sutcliffe Street, in Kensington, Liverpool, where witnesses saw armed officers approach a terraced house only a few hours after the hospital blast.

Properties on Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park were raided by armed officers. The first raid, at around 1pm on Sunday, happened on Rutland Avenue.

The second happened around Sutcliffe Street and Boaler Street at about 2pm.

Joe Thomas, a reporter at the Liverpool Echo, said: “In the following hours and for much of Sunday afternoon, and going into Sunday night, there were two significant scenes of police activity across different areas of the city; one was in the Kensington area where three people have been arrested under the terrorism act, and one was in the Sefton Park area where there was a significant armed police presence.”

He added that the police presence in Sefton Park was maintained till around half past three on Monday morning, but has since been scaled back.

Is the blast terror related?

Officers from Counter Terrorism North West are leading the investigation, supported by Merseyside Police and security service, MI5.

However the attack has not yet been declared a terrorist incident.

Nick Aldworth, a former counter terror co-ordinator, said: “From what I’ve seen there is very little blast damage, there is a lot of fire damage, but very little blast damage.

“So whatever was in there is probably a low yield or didn’t work properly or possibly an incendiary.”

What happened to the tax driver and how did he escape?

The Mayor of Liverpool has praised the “heroic” taxi driver for his efforts to reduce the impact of the explosion.

It was reported that the driver, named locally as David Perry, locked the passenger in the vehicle to contain the incident — although subsequent CCTV shows the blast had already happened as the vehicle drew to a halt.

Liverpool’s Mayor, Joanne Anderson, said: “The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital.

She added: “Well, we knew that the taxi driver had stood out and locked the doors, we knew that early on.”

The driver is said to be in a stable condition.