Workman dies after wall collapses in house he was renovating

A workman has died after a wall collapsed at a house in Manchester, with neighbours describing the moment his colleague shouted for help.

Greater Manchester Police said the man, in his 40s, died in a ‘workplace accident’ at a terraced property in Fallowfield in the south of the city on Saturday, September 16, just before 3pm.

One resident told the Manchester Evening News she heard a man, believed to be a colleague of the victim, knocking on doors and shouting for help, claiming that somebody had been hurt.

They said: “We had a knock at the door and I told my daughter to go out, a man was shouting for help saying a man was hurt. When my daughter got to the door, [the man] was already out speaking to another woman.”

“The works at the house have been going on for weeks, it is a full renovation. We are so shocked and can’t believe it.”

Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance were called to the address after “reports of concerns for welfare of a man”.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “It was established that a man in his 40s was involved in a workplace accident and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

The HSE said it was “making enquiries” into the incident. “We are currently liaising with the police and making initial enquiries,” added a spokesperson.

After the incident, residents lined up a row of bins on the street as a makeshift police cordon.

Fallowfield local councillor Jade Doswell told The Independent she was “deeply sorry to hear of this tragic incident”. She added: “I send my condolences to his friends and family.”