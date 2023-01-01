Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People tried to force their way into London’s sold-out fireworks viewing event on New Year’s Eve, sparking scuffles with police.

The Metropolitan Police said officers had to draw their batons when a “small but determined group” pushed down fence panels in an attempt to break into a ticketed area.

The force said they “became aggressive towards stewards and officers” and several people were treated for minor injuries following altercations in Westminster.

“From around 11.15pm until midnight, there were a number of incidents where groups of people without tickets forced their way past hoardings and fencing,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson added.

“Officers worked quickly in challenging circumstances to support stewards in an effort to prevent crowds getting into the ticketed area and to maintain the safety and security of those already inside.”

It came just weeks after two people died in a crowd crush when people tried to force their way into a concert in Brixton, south London.

The sold-out New Year’s Eve event was the subject of a major counter-terror operation to protect dense crowds around high-profile landmarks in central London.

The celebrations were the first since 2019 to feature no restrictions due to Covid (PA Wire)

It saw more than 100,000 people line the streets along the River Thames, near the London Eye and Houses of Parliament, in the UK capital’s first full New Year’s Eve fireworks display since the Covid pandemic.

Organisers said the 2023 show designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked 50 years of London Pride and sent a message of support to Ukraine.

The display also paid tribute to the late Queen, before honouring the King and playing a message from Charles III about the need to preserve our planet’s future.

Fireworks lit up the sky along the River Thames (PA)

Eight people were arrested in central London during the operation, including two who were drunk and disorderly, two for assaulting police officers - who sustained minor injuries - and others for drink-driving, cannabis possession and having an offensive weapon.

A 31-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulting five women on London’s transport network was arrested after being recognised by officers patrolling the South Bank.

Separately, a tent was set up by the charity Safer Spaces for women and girls to attend if they felt unsafe.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Matt Jukes said the team working there told him a “steady number” of people had sought help, including women reporting non-recent offences.