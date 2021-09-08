Two London hospitals ban visitors after rise in Covid-19 cases

Two West London hospitals have requested that visitors stop attending after a rise in coronavirus infections in the area.

Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge and Mount Vernon hospital in Northwood issued the guidance to people wishing to visit the after a “growing number of positive patients in our hospital.”

In new information to patients and families, the Hillingdon Hospitals Trust announced that visits will be banned (except in exceptional circumstances) in order to protect, patients, staff and visitors.

Circumstances where visitors will be allowed to attend the hospital have now been limited to visiting a patient at end of life, one parent/guardian for a child, one regular carer for a patient with additional circumstances such as dementia and one birth partner.

Visitors who do attend the hospital in these circumstances must follow additional measures. Including washing and gelling hands and putting a new mask as soon as they enter a ward or unit. Visitors must also follow any additional measures requested by hospital staff if visiting a patient with an infection.

The coronavirus rate in Hillingdon is 293 per 100,000 in the week up to 3 September, with 905 coronavirus cases registered in that area. The coronavirus rate across London was 239 in the week up to 2 September.

Like other hospitals across the UK, Hillingdon hospital closed during the height of the pandemic but reopened in recent months as cases decreased.