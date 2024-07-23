Support truly

A fairground ride that failed and left four people injured in scenes similar to a “horror movie” is being investigated by the UK’s health and safety watchdog.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) will lead a probe into the accident at the Lambeth Country Show, London, on 8 June 2024.

Four people were injured and taken to hospital after the ride malfunctioned in Brockwell Park, south London, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

HSE inspector Stacey Gamwell said: “We will continue to thoroughly investigate what happened and determine whether there were any breaches of health and safety law at the time of this incident.

“Once we have finished our investigation, a decision will then be made on whether formal enforcement is required in line with our enforcement policy.

“We remain in contact with those affected by the ride’s malfunction and will keep them updated throughout our investigation.”

At the time, a witness told MailOnline: “People were running towards us and crying and screaming . I saw a lady with blood streaming down her face. She had paramedics carrying her off the ride.

“As we were leaving they were putting up higher fences where someone was on the floor, they were being looked after by paramedics and the higher fences had black sheets around them and you couldn’t see so someone was very injured and they were giving them privacy.”

Another added: “I am told a ride collapsed and all hell broke loose. It was horrific. The screams were terrible. Four people flew off and went through the air. It was like a horror movie.”

Describing the incident as “serious”, Lambeth Council said a “thorough” investigation is being carried out into the cause of the malfunction of one of the funfair rides.

Previously, a council spokesperson said: “The situation is being closely monitored. The area around the ride is secure and the funfair has been closed. Additional safety inspections are being carried out on all rides and attractions at the show.”