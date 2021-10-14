London Night Tube will start running again next month, Sadiq Khan confirms

London mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Night Tube will start running again on 27th November.

The decision comes after thousands of people signed a petition to re-instate it following the sentencing of Sarah Everard’s killer.

The Night Tube will resume on the Central and Victoria lines from late November.

Transport for London has been struggling with staff shortages and the pandemic hindered the ability to train new drivers.

In a statement announcing the return of the Night Tube, TfL said that training for drivers still needs to place on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines.

The statement gave no time frame for the return of these other Night Tube lines but said TfL was working to make sure they “can return as soon as possible”.

They added: “The return of these lines also has to be planned around complex vital operational and engineering courses.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I know how important [the Night Tube] is to London’s thriving night-time economy, to London’s recovery and to the confidence and safety of everyone travelling home at night, particularly women and girls... I’m delighted to see the return of the Victoria and Central Night Tube lines next month.”

