London’s Paddington Station forced to shut down amid heavy flooding

Paddington underground station has been forced to close due to heavy flooding, prompting travel chaos in the capital.

The Hammersmith and City, and Circle lines, were all ground to a halt on Tuesday afternoon as a result.

However, passengers are still able to use the Elizabeth Line by leaving the station via the exit at platform one and entering the Elizabeth Line station using the lifts or escalators

A notice on the TfL website reads: “This station is closed due to flooding caused by heavy rain.”

District and Circle line underground trains towards Edgware Road, Elizabeth Line services, as well as National Rail trains are all said to be running as normal however, minor delays were reported on the Bakerloo line.

A TfL staff member told GB News: “There’s no water on the lines... It’s just been closed temporarily – there’s been an incident.”

As of 5pm on Tuesday, there are 14 flood alerts in place across the capital as Londoners got drenched with rain for much of the day.

A flood warning was also in place earlier from the Thames Barrier to Putney Bridge.

Among the most impacted areas is Putney Embankment, Riverside and The Embankment at Twickenham, Friars Lane and Water Lane, Chiswick Mall and Strand on the Green, Thames Bank at Mortlakeand the Towpath below Teddington Lock.

The Met Office said the rain is set to continue across the country this evening, becoming heavier and more persistent across Northern Ireland and western Scotland through the night.

On Wednesday, the forecaster said that a band of rain will slowly move across northern parts of the UK.

They added that it will be drier in southern England and Wales, but largely cloudy.