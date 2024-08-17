Somerset House fire - latest: Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze in central London
Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the famous house on The Strand
Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s famous Somerset House.
Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the former stately home on The Strand in central London.
London Fire Brigade said: “Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.
“The brigade’s control officers have taken over 10 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 11.59am. Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.
“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”
Somerset House is now an arts venue and on Saturday was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.
Pictured: Somerset House on fire
Somerset House issue statement
Somerset House have issued a statement on the fire that has broken out on its premises.
The arts venue in central London was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing when the blaze began.
The former stately home wrote on X/Twitter: “Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building. All staff and public are safe and the site is closed.
“The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire.”
Fire breaks out at Somerset House
