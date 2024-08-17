Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1723899438

Somerset House fire - latest: Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze in central London

Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the famous house on The Strand

Athena Stavrou
Saturday 17 August 2024 13:57
Comments
Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s famous Somerset House.
Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s famous Somerset House. (Reuters)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s famous Somerset House.

Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the former stately home on The Strand in central London.

London Fire Brigade said: “Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

“The brigade’s control officers have taken over 10 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 11.59am. Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Somerset House is now an arts venue and on Saturday was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.

1723899426

Pictured: Somerset House on fire

(Reuters)
(Reuters)
(Reuters)
Athena Stavrou17 August 2024 13:57
1723899329

Somerset House issue statement

Somerset House have issued a statement on the fire that has broken out on its premises.

The arts venue in central London was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing when the blaze began.

The former stately home wrote on X/Twitter: “Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building. All staff and public are safe and the site is closed.

“The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire.”

Athena Stavrou17 August 2024 13:55
1723898914

Fire breaks out at Somerset House

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s famous Somerset House.

Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the former stately home on The Strand in central London.

London Fire Brigade said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been deployed to a fire at Somerset House.

“Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

“The brigade’s control officers have taken over 10 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 11.59am. Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Somerset House is now an arts venue and on Saturday was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.

Athena Stavrou17 August 2024 13:48

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in