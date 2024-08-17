100 firefighters tackle blaze in roof of London’s iconic Somerset House

100 firefighters are currently tackling a blaze which has broken out at London’s Somerset House.

London Fire Brigade has confirmed that the fire is in the roof of the building, and do not yet know what caused it, after the first call was made at 11:59am.

“All staff and public are safe and the site is closed”, Somerset House said in a statement after 15 fire engines were sent to the scene.

“The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire.”