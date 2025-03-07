Man held in murder probe after boy, 16, shot dead in south London
Lathaniel Burrell died at the scene in Paradise Road, Stockwell, on Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in south London.
The man was arrested in Croydon on Friday morning and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: “Our detectives are working hard to piece together the events of Tuesday afternoon and identify those responsible for killing Lathaniel.
“We continue to appeal for anyone with information about Lathaniel’s murder to please come forward and speak to us.”
Relatives of Lathaniel, who declined to give their names, previously described the teenager as a Manchester United fan who enjoyed playing Playstation 5 and had one sibling, a sister.
A woman who said she knew the boy’s mother described the teenager as “very bright at school” and that his father worked at a nearby go-karting facility.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 using the reference 4116/4MAR or to anonymously contact Crimestoppers.