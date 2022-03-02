Londoners woke up to a second day of chaos across transport networks following a mass strike by Tube workers.

Many commuters turned up to London Underground stations early on Wednesday morning to find the gates still closed.

Only the Victoria and Central lines were running a good service as of 7am, while all other lines remained suspended, according to the Transport for London (TfL) website.

The Docklands Light Railway was also part-suspended and the London Overground was operating on a reduced service.

TfL warned commuters to avoid early morning travel until normal services resume by about mid morning.

Further disruption is also expected all day on Thursday during another walk-out from midnight, with customers advised to work from home if they can, and will last into Friday.

About 10,000 members of the RMT union are striking in a dispute over jobs, pensions and working conditions.

Among other things, London Underground staff are protesting major staff cuts announced in December as part of a wider TfL plan to save money.

Some 500 jobs are set to be axed across the network, with many of the larger stations bearing the brunt of the cuts.