One dead after being hit by bus in central London

A person has died after being hit by a bus outside Victoria station in central London.

The incident happened around 9am during rush hour, with emergency services seen outside the station just after 9.15am.

Pictures posted on social media on Monday morning saw significant damage to a bus stop outside one of the capital’s busiest stations.

Images showed a number of glass windows at the bus stop shattered after it was apparently hit by a number 13 bus.

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.

“This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected. TfL and the operator RATP are assisting the police with their investigation.”

This is a breaking news story, more follows...