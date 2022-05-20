A Sainsbury’s supermarket has been evacuated after shoppers reported suffering from breathing problems.

Seven people are being treated - including one taken to hospital - due to a “hazardous substances incident” at the store in the outskirts of Birmingham.

Shoppers at the Longbridge supermarket started to suffer respiratory problems on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the shop shortly before 10am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said seven patients who were feeling unwell with minor breathing problems were treated at the scene in southwest Birmingham.

“One patient has since been conveyed to hospital as a precaution,” it said.

“The public are advised to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident,” the statement on Friday morning added.

West Midlands Police confirmed it was dealing with an incident at a Sainsbury’s on Longbridge Lane on Friday morning.

“Officers attended and the store has been evacuated and people are also being cleared from other buildings in the area,” it said.

The force added: “We have specialist officers working with colleagues across the emergency services to establish exactly what has happened.

“A cordon has been put in place and we’d advise people to stay away from the area.

“Anyone who has been in the area and is feeling unwell should seek medical advice as a precaution.”

Sainsbury’s has been approached for comment.