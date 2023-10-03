Lost cat miraculously reunited with owner after 11 years
It was an emotional moment for Sian Sexton, 43, when she received a call from an old vet in another town to say her missing cat had been brought in by a couple who’d been feeding her for years – not realising she had an owner.
Mrs Sexton moved from Caerphilly to Pontypridd in south Wales a year after Daisy went missing more than a decade ago, and says she had “looked for her for months,” putting up posters, shaking food and calling for her.
“It was really emotional when I saw her for the first time,” she says. “It made me sad to see the state she was in. She was sneezing and wheezing. Completely filthy and dirty and all her fur was matted.”
Mrs Sexton was told the couple had been feeding Daisy for years, but when they noticed her condition rapidly deteriorating they feared she wouldn’t last another winter. Then, they brought her to Caerphilly Veterinary Clinic, staff at the clinic scanned Daisy for a microchip and were able to contact Mrs Sexton.
“It was about twenty past five on a Tuesday when they called me saying they had my cat,” she says. “I said: ‘All my cats are in the house’ and then I mentioned I did have a cat go missing. They said she was in pretty poor condition. I rounded up the children and we went to the vet and lo and behold, there she was.”
She says that Daisy is currently recovering from the cat flu and is quarantining in a separate room to prevent the spread to her other cats but that she is looking forward to reuniting her with her sister Dory who Mrs Sexton says also lives with her.
Daisy had been tested for various feilne diseases including FILV and FIV, and has had blood tests to check the functioning of her liver, kidneys, thyroid and other organs. “Everything came back clear,” she says. “She was completely healthy other than the flu. She’s like a miracle cat.”
When asked whether she thinks Daisy recognised her, Mrs Sexton says that although she is not a cat psychologist she thinks she may have. “Considering she’s been living feral for eleven years, she was really friendly and affectionate with me and wanted lots of love and attention.”
