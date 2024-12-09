Woman who won big on Euromillions only bought a ticket after young son reminded her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A mother-of-two is planning to buy a caravan and embark on a trip to Wales after a £110,000 EuroMillions win when her son reminded to her to buy a last minute ticket.

Sheena Clayton, 37, almost didn’t buy her usual weekly ticket as she felt tired after finishing a night shift. Thankfully, the carer was prompted to enter the draw by her son, who she had taken to the local Tesco to buy something he had needed.

“It was only because one of my sons wanted something from the shop that I ventured out to Tesco and as I was paying thought – ahh I can buy a ticket – and I did,” Ms Clayton, from Northallerton said.

“And thank goodness I did – I guess I owe this win to my son! If it wasn’t for him I would not have gone to Tesco and would not have bought a ticket for that evening’s draw! I just didn’t feel like going online after a tiring shift in work.”

That night, she a six-figure sum after matching the numbers: 10, 11, 12, 29, 31 and the Lucky Star, 8.

open image in gallery Sheena Clayton, 37, almost didn’t buy her usual weekly ticket as she felt tired after finishing a night shift. ( Anthony Devlin )

She added: “I just could not believe what I was seeing. I thought someone was just playing a joke on me – I went from screaming to crying to just feeling in total shock! It still hasn’t sunk-in yet, and I just feel numb!”

The mother of two sons, aged nine and 11, said a caravan is top of the family’s shopping list, which she plans to take trips in to Wales and Scotland.

“A caravan is something we have always wanted as a family so we can go on lots of adventures with the boys.” she said.

“We had been saving up and hoped to be able to afford one next year – now this has all been brought forward and we will be able to buy it straight away – and start these adventures even sooner.

“We are currently drawing up a list of all of the places we would like to visit. It is so exciting – this win has created so many opportunities for us as a family it is just fabulous!”

open image in gallery Sheena, who is a carer in a residential home, says she has no plans to reduce her hours at work ( Anthony Devlin )

A deposit on a house – as Sheena and her family are currently in rented accommodation - is also high on the wish list, together with the best family Christmas ever – and a new sofa.

Sheena, who is a carer in a residential home, says she has no plans to reduce her hours at work – she even went straight into work four hours after discovering she was a EuroMillions winner.

She added, “I love my job and I love everyone I work with so there was no way I wasn’t going into work. People rely on me.”