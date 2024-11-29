Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Four of the UK’s newest millionaires are yet to claim their winnings from last Friday’s EuroMillions draw, prompting the National Lottery to urging players to check their tickets.

The hunt is now on for a handful of people have won a life-changing £1 million from the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw, but are likely unaware of their newly found fortune.

Across Europe, 100 millionaires were made in one night, with 26 of those located in the UK. Now, 22 of those have claimed their prizes – but four winners are still out there, and now have 180 days to claim their winnings.

Friday’s winning numbers were 10 - 11 - 12 - 29 - 31, with Lucky Stars 08 - 11.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, urged all players to check their paper tickets and their National Lottery accounts to see if they are one of the four missing millionaires.

open image in gallery The hunt is now on for a handful of people have won a life-changing £1 million ( PA Archive )

“I can’t believe that four ticket-holders out there are millionaires and they don’t even know it yet! It’s only been a week since this special draw, but 22 of these lucky UK-winning ticket-holders are already enjoying their life-changing win,” Mr Carter said.

“It’s been an incredible few days for UK EuroMillions players. On top of the 26 UK millionaires made in last Friday night’s draw, Tuesday saw one very lucky UK ticket-holder scoop the entire £177 million jackpot, which has since been claimed.

“In the space of four days, EuroMillions has seen 27 winners of prizes of over £1million and the total of these prizes is just over £203million!”

The National Lottery revealed that two of the missing millionaires purchased their tickets online, while the other two bought them in stores.

The two retail-bought ticket-holders have been urged to check their paper tickets – either in store or by scanning their EuroMillions ticket via the National Lottery app – and then call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to make their claim.

The lucky online ticket-holders have been urged to check their emails and log into their National Lottery account before calling the National Lottery Line.

From Tuesday’s draw, one ticket-holder scooped the entire £177million jackpot.

Following a media blunder, in which the wrong winning numbers were initially reported in error, that prize has since been claimed.