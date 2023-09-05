Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A grieving mum has demanded police re-open a probe into her dead baby - after finding a ‘chilling’ photo of her with a ‘clingy’ Lucy Letby.

Emily Morris, 35, was in the Countess of Chester Hospital with her newborn son Alvin while the killer nurse worked there.

She described Letby as ‘clingy’ and claims she was brushed off at the time when she raised concerns about her behaviour to the hospital.

The serial baby killer was even with Alvin the night before he died in 2013 and Emily claims she reported her anxieties about Letby to the hospital - but says these were ignored.

And after unearthing a ‘chilling’ picture this week of Alvin with Letby at his christening, Emily has now called for an investigation to be re-opened into his death.

Police told her back in 2018 that there were no suspicious circumstances - but after Letby’s murder conviction last month, she said she wants it looked at again.

Emily, from Deeside, Wales, said: “Alvin died while she [Lucy] was looking after him.

“That’s why we think she did something - Alvin should still be alive.

“She was very clingy, she constantly wanted to be around the babies.

“I thought she was kind but you can tell there was something wrong with her.”

Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Alvin was born with muscular dystrophy - a condition marked by progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles - but was making progress.

Emily said that Alvin’s death was a shock to everyone due to the progress he was making.

Police told Emily in 2018 that they had not found any suspicious circumstances in Alvin’s case - but she does not accept that.

She said: “He was a happy little baby, we found out he died after we walked into the room and they passed Alvin to me and said how he was already dead.

“He was making progress but then he died in his sleep.

“I find it freaky how she could do what she did to babies.

“All those babies have suffered because of her and they are not being remembered.”

On Thursday, Emily found a picture from Alvin’s Christening which shows Lucy helping her put Alvin into his pram.

Emily said she is “sickened” by the image that went viral.

She added: “It shocked us. It’s really hard, to see a person who has done that to those babies next to you. It makes you sick.

“You can see she is grabbing his blanket. I have told everybody that she did that and now there’s proof. That’s proof that she was with him.”

Det Supt Paul Hughes, of Cheshire police, said in a statement sent to the Independent: “The Operation Hummingbird Team is committed to a complete and thorough investigation into the full period of time that Lucy Letby was employed as a nurse, either while at the Countess of Chester Hospital or on placement at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital. This investigation remains ongoing, through a transparent and open-minded process. The families of all babies, who are part of this investigation, have been informed and are supported. We will of course provide a more detailed update when we can.” The hospital declined the comment.