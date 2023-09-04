Lucy Letby inquiry to be led by Lady Justice Thirlwall, health secretary confirms

The Lucy Letby inquiry will be led by Lady Justice Thirlwall - one of the UK’s most senior judges - the health secretary Steven Barclay has confirmed.

Mr Barclay told the House of Commons: “On the day of conviction, I ordered an independent inquiry into the events at the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

“This inquiry will examine the case’s wider circumstances, including the Trust’s response to clinicians who raised the alarm and the conduct of the wider NHS and its regulators.”