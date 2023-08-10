State of damp house played no part in mould-related death, coroner rules

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The dilapidated state of a damp house did not play a part in the death of a man from mould-related pneumonia, a coroner has ruled.

The family of Luke Brooks, 27, believe the mould and damp in their three-bedroom home in Oldham caused his death in October 2022.

But, on Thursday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley told an inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court that “neither the disrepairs nor any damp caused or contributed to Luke’s death”.

Ms Kearsley accepted that Mr Brooks’ death was caused by aspergillus pneumonia and that aspergillus is a type of mould.

But she told the inquest: “It is not possible to determine the source of the aspergillus.”

Mr Brooks’ mother, Patricia, told the inquest earlier this week that there were multiple problems with the house, including rainwater coming in through the roof and mould in a number of rooms, including the bathroom and her son’s bedroom.

The inquest also heard that Mr Brooks spent most of his time in the bedroom he shared with his friend, Chris Haycock, and three dogs.

Witnesses said the room was in a state of “squalor”, rarely cleaned, and contained dirty crockery and food.

Luke Brooks’ mother Patricia (left), father James (right) and friend Chris Haycock (centre) (PA)

A pathologist told the hearing that Mr Brooks died from acute respiratory distress syndrome which was caused by aspergillus pneumonia.

But fungus expert Professor Malcolm Richardson said the black mould visible in a number of locations in the Huxley Street property, including Mr Brooks’s bedroom, was a different type – penicillium, which is not a pathogen.

The professor, who is a consultant clinical scientist in medical mycology, said he carried out tests at the house in April 2023 – six months after Mr Brooks’ death – and found “very, very little” evidence of aspergillus in the house, with just one spore found in the bedroom.

He told the court that aspergillus is commonly found in the air but thrives on rotting food and dust.

Ms Kearsley is the same coroner who ruled last year that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in Rochdale from a respiratory condition caused by mould at his home.

In her formal conclusion in relation to Mr Brooks, she said: “While the property within which Luke resided was in need of some repairs, neither the disrepairs nor any damp caused or contributed to Luke’s death.

“Luke predominately resided in his bedroom which was in an unsanitary condition. He also smoked roll up cigarettes and used cannabis.

“Due to these factors, it is not possible to determine the source of the aspergillus.”

The coroner told Mr Brooks’ family, who were present in court: “I do appreciate you had some genuine concerns about the property and my findings do not take away from that things did need to be done to the house.

“What I have had to separate is whether they did or did not play a part in Luke’s death.”

She said the family was “quite right to raise these concerns – I absolutely understand that”.

“I hope you understand why I have reached the conclusions I have come to,” she said.

Ms Kearsley said Mr Brooks’ reaction to aspergillus pneumonia was “extreme” given his age and with no history of any serious medical problems.