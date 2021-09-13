Climate crisis protesters block slip roads on M25 motorway

Climate crisis protesters have reportedly clashed with furious drivers after blocking a number of slip roads on the M25 motorway.

Insulate Britain - an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion - is holding demonstrations at junctions in Hertfordshire, Surrey and Kent this morning.

Demonstrators have been filmed sitting in the middle of the exit slip road at Junction 20, causing tailbacks along the busy motorway.

There are also reports of a similar demonstration at Junction 6 of the M25 in Surrey.

