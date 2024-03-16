M25 closures - live: Junctions close until Monday as drivers warned to steer clear this weekend
The five-mile stretch of the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey was closed in both directions at 9pm on Friday
Drivers have been warned to “stay at home” as the unprecedented closure of the M25 is expected to cause a “carmageddon” of gridlock traffic this weekend.
The five-mile stretch of the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey was closed in both directions at 9pm on Friday and will remain shut off until 6am on Monday while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry is installed.
This is the first planned daytime closure of the motorway - which encircles London - since it opened in 1986.
National Highways said modelling carried out while it was developing its plans for this weekend indicated vehicles would face delays of up to five hours without mitigation measures, such as urging drivers to stay away.
Project lead Jonathan Wade said earlier this week: “Please don’t travel if you can avoid it.”
The M25 normally carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles in each direction every hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends between Junctions 9 and 11.
An 11.5-mile diversion route has been created to direct motorway traffic along A roads.
Don’t use satnav, drivers urged
Drivers have been urged not to use Satnavs while a five-mile stretch of the M25 is closed while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry is installed.
National Highways senior project manager Daniel Kittredge said using the technology could create “additional issues” on the motorway.
“If people move away from diversion routes that we prescribe, it creates additional issues in different parts of the road network,” he said.
“The majority of the time that will be local roads, so that really impacts residents in those particular areas.
That’s why we’re trying to encourage people to not follow the satnav. Stick on the prescribed diversion route. It’s going to be more suitable for your journey.”
M25 closure map, diversions and alternative roads to use this weekend
Drivers are being urged to ignore satnavs to prevent causing gridlock during an “unprecedented” closure of the M25 this weekend.
National Highways issued the alert as it prepares to close a five-mile stretch of the motorway in Surrey from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.
The company estimates that drivers who follow signs for diversion routes on A-roads will have an hour added to their usual journey times between junctions 10 and 11, which will be shut in both directions.
Which M25 junctions are closed? Map and diversions this weekend
People have been warned not to trust their satnavs during the closures
What’s the recommended diversion?
Jonathan Wade, senior project manager for National Highways, told The Independent: “It’s not going to be a particularly pretty picture over the coming weekend: there aren’t any immediately obvious diversionary routes.
“ Please, if you can either avoid travelling completely, find something to do at home – decorate the bathroom or something or play in the garden.
“If you must go: travel by train, walk, use a bicycle.
The diversion route involves the A3, the A245 and the A320.
Mr Wade urges: “Avoid driving anywhere around those diversionary routes around Painshill, Byfleet, West Byfleet on on the eastern side of Woking. It will be in your interests.”
To make matters worse, some local train lines are closed for engineering work – with passengers warned that rail replacement buses could take even longer because of getting caught up in extreme traffic jams.
Listen to The Independent’s travel podcast with Jonathan Wade – the man who is closing the M25
Hospital urges people ‘only visit if necessary’ as M25 closures to cause gridlock traffic
St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey urged people to “only visit if it is necessary” this weekend.
It said in a statement: “Please be aware of the diversions that will be in place and that there is likely to be considerable congestion in the local area.
“Please plan your journey allowing extra time as it is likely to take longer than usual.”
Some school sports fixtures scheduled for this weekend in Surrey have been postponed because of the M25 closure.
Councillors worry about weekend traffic jams
Councillors whose wards are on the diversion route expressed concerns about what will happen.
Malcolm Cressey, of Runnymede Borough Council, said: “I think it’s going to be a difficult period but we have to sort out those bridges.
“I think it’s going to be very disruptive.
“I would certainly urge anybody to try and avoid the area.
“It could end up with all sorts of gridlock in our area.”
Tahir Aziz, of Woking Borough Council, said: “We’ve never experienced something like this before.
“It will have a significant impact in this area.
“It will cause huge disruption and delays, and a lot of traffic jams.”
Alternative routes to Heathrow and Gatwick
Simon Calder advises on alternative route between Heathrow and Gatwick airports:
The easy option is to take the Elizabeth Line from Heathrow to Farringdon in central London, which has a direct connection to Thameslink trains. The journey time is about 90 minutes.
Maddeningly, National Rail does not offer fares for the whole journey. The solution is to buy one ticket from Heathrow to East Croydon and another from there to Gatwick. The total single fare is £22.30.
What is the diversion route?
National Highways said it had “spent months planning for these closures and making sure there are diversion routes in place” – but it admits that there will still be heavy congestion and delay.
The diversion takes motorists along the A3, the A245 and the A320 – and drivers are being urged to stick to the official route rather than following their satnav.
“If people move away from diversion routes that we prescribe, it creates additional issues in different parts of the road network,” said Daniel Kittredge, National Highways senior project manager.
“The majority of the time that will be local roads, so that really impacts residents in those particular areas.”
RAC warns of a month of ‘double traffic trouble'
RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “With the M25 closures and the Easter getaway both falling in March, it could be a month of double traffic trouble for drivers trying to get around London or access Gatwick and Heathrow.
“Despite fair warning, the reality is most holidaymakers seeking to use either airport will have booked their trips months ago and will have to leave a lot more time to get there – not least because the most obvious diversion routes are likely to get extremely congested.
“If you do plan to drive between the 15th and 18th, we recommend starting your car to test its battery health well in advance of travelling and remembering FORCES to check the Fuel, Oil, Rubber, Coolant, Electrics and Screen wash before making any long journey.”
M25 closure will cause ‘carnage’ in villages on diversion route this weekend
The partial closure of the M25 in both directions will cause ‘carnage’ in Surrey this weekend as traffic is diverted between Junction 10 and Junction 11 of Britiain’s busiest motorway.
From 9pm on Friday 15 March to 6am on Monday 18 March, traffic will be diverted off a five-mile stretch of the M25 to enable the demolition of a bridge and the installation of a new gantry. It is the first time since the M25 was opened in 1986 that there has been a full closure of all lanes.
National Highways have asked drivers to avoid the area during the closure. But with 5,000 vehicles per hour typically passing between Junctions 10 and 11 at weekends, local residents and business owners are anticipating standstill traffic and sleepless nights.
M25 closure will cause ‘carnage’ in villages on diversion route
Britain’s busiest motorway will be rerouted through three Surrey villages for nearly 72 hours
Train advice for anxious motorists
A leading railway figure has offered some advice to travellers who risk being caught up in the M25 closure over the weekend, Simon Calder writes.
Mark Hopwood, managing director of Great Western Railway, told The Independent’s daily travel podcast: “There isn’t, sadly, a railway equivalent of the M25 so we can’t necessarily replicate all the journeys – but actually one of the great things in London at Farringdon is you can interchange from the Elizabeth Line to Thameslink in about 45 seconds.”
The central London station of Farringdon will allow anyone coming from Heathrow airport or Reading on the Elizabeth Line to change to a Thameslink train to Gatwick airport, Brighton, Luton airport or Cambridge.
“I think people will find that they could maybe make their journey by train and do it in a decent amount of time,” the GWR boss said.
“If you’ve ended up on one of those strange flight itineraries where you need to get from Heathrow to Gatwick, you can do that quite easily.”
Mr Hopwood was speaking at the unveiling of a revolutionary new battery-powered train for a line in west London.
