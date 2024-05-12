✕ Close Closed M25 drone footage captures workers demolishing bridge

Good progress has been made on the first full day of the M25’s weekend closure as workers lifted the beams that will form the new bridge into place.

The motorway – which is Britain’s busiest – closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday while concrete beams for a new bridge are installed.

It will reopen at 6am on Monday.

Diversion routes take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London’s Ulez area, though National Highways has assured drivers “no enforcement action will be taken”.

However, the highways authority said anyone who ignores official diversion signs in an attempt to find shorter alternative routes will be liable for the £12.50 daily Ulez fee if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.

Simon Elliott, National Highways senior project manager, said it was “important that drivers follow the diversion route in place” to keep traffic moving well.