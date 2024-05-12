M25 closure – live: Heavy traffic at junction 9 and 10 as drivers ‘ignore’ official diversion route
Junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey were closed at 9pm on Friday and will remain shut off until 6am on Monday
Good progress has been made on the first full day of the M25’s weekend closure as workers lifted the beams that will form the new bridge into place.
The motorway – which is Britain’s busiest – closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday while concrete beams for a new bridge are installed.
It will reopen at 6am on Monday.
Diversion routes take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London’s Ulez area, though National Highways has assured drivers “no enforcement action will be taken”.
However, the highways authority said anyone who ignores official diversion signs in an attempt to find shorter alternative routes will be liable for the £12.50 daily Ulez fee if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.
Simon Elliott, National Highways senior project manager, said it was “important that drivers follow the diversion route in place” to keep traffic moving well.
Pinned post: M25 closed in both directions between Junctions 9 and 10 - mapped
Map below shows section of M25 motorway that is closed until Monday morning.
Watch: Drone footage captures scale of M25 closure as new bridge beams installed
Drone footage has captured the sheer scale of this weekend’s M25 closure as new bridge beams are installed.
The motorway – which is Britain’s busiest – will be closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday (10 May) until 6am on Monday (13 May) while concrete beams for a new bridge are installed.
Diversion routes will take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London’s Ulez area, though National Highways has assured drivers “no enforcement action will be taken”.
Watch the clip here.
ICYMI: Drivers warned over Ulez charges if they ignore diversions
Drivers are being warned that they will be subject to London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) rules if they move off official diversion routes during this weekend’s M25 closure.
National Highways said anyone ignoring diversion signs in an attempt to find shorter alternative routes will be liable for the £12.50 daily Ulez fee if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.
Full report:
M25 closure: Drivers warned over Ulez charges if they ignore diversions
Motorists attempting to find alternative routes on minor roads could be liable for the daily fee
Drone footage of M25 closures as beams for new bridge installed
ICYMI: Why is the closure happening?
National Highways says it is necessary for “the installation of a bridge and gantry” as part of a £317 million project to improve junction 10 – which handles 300,000 motorists per day.
“Our improvements will reduce congestion, create a smoother flow of traffic and provide safer journeys for thousands every day,” National Highways says.
The organisation is promising:
- A larger roundabout with extra lanes to increase capacity.
- Free flow left turns at all four corners of the junction.
- New and safer routes for cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders.
- Improvements to the local environment and wildlife.
Downturn in business claimed after M25 diversions
The 19-mile diversion route saw an “unusually low volume of traffic”, with residents and local businesses reporting quiet roads and reduced footfall in their towns and villages.
Councillor Rod Ashford from the Reigate and Banstead Borough Council told the PA news agency that, at around 5pm, traffic around junction 8, where the diversion route starts, was “free-flowing with an unusually low volume of traffic”.
He added: “Given the A217 would be a route to divert M25 traffic to Epsom and around (to the) M25 junction 9, traffic in my area is quiet.”
Meanwhile, in Epsom, a town on the diversion route, workers at Blacks Burgers told the PA news agency there had been a “downturn in business and walk-in trade” compared to last weekend and corresponding with the road closure, whilst the area in general seemed quieter.
National Highways previously urged drivers to only travel the route if necessary, to avoid the closure and to complete their journeys in other ways if possible.
The M25 closure is the second of five planned weekend closures which come as part of a £317 million project to improve junction 10.
In Pictures: M25 repairs see Bridge winched into place
More motorists ignoring diversions
National Highways said they had seen an increasing number of motorists choosing to ignore the diversion route, starting at junction 8, and instead continuing on the motorway to the next junction.
Simon Elliott, National Highways senior project manager, said it was “important that drivers follow the diversion route in place”.
He said in a statement: “It is the most effective way for people travelling clockwise along the M25 to reach their destination and will help keep traffic moving as well as possible during this weekend’s closure.
“Coming off at junction 9 means non-freight drivers will end up travelling behind or alongside HGVs which is something we are actively trying to avoid and is likely to have a negative impact on travel times, congestion and the communities they pass through.”
Will M25 diversion drivers be charged ULEZ?
Diversion routes take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London’s Ulez area, though National Highways has assured drivers “no enforcement action will be taken”.
However, the highways authority said anyone who ignores official diversion signs in an attempt to find shorter alternative routes will be liable for the £12.50 daily Ulez fee if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.
Failure to pay the charge when required can result in a £180 fine, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies