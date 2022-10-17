Jump to content

M25 delays: Dartford Crossing QEII bridge closed by police as two people climb up it

Aisha Rimi
Monday 17 October 2022 07:46
Comments
<p>The Queen Elizabeth II bridge links Essex and Kent across the Thames</p>

The Queen Elizabeth II bridge links Essex and Kent across the Thames

(Getty)

Just Stop Oil protesters have climbed to the top of Queen Elizabeth II bridge, forcing police to close the bridge and causing chaos during rush hour traffic.

The QEII bridge at Dartford has been closed after two people climbed up it, causing delays during Monday morning rush hour.

“Officers are currently working to resolve a situation which has caused us to close the QEII Bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

“We received a report shortly before 3.50am today (Monday 17 October) that two people had climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height.

“The bridge has been closed while we resolve the incident which we will do as quickly and as safely for all involved.

“It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel.

“This is likely to cause delays throughout this morning and this incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height.

“Please plan your journey. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

“We’ll provide more updates when we’re able to.”

By 6.00am this morning, police said there were “delays of around 60 minutes”.

National Highways East wrote on Twitter at 5.00am that there were “60 minute delays with 3 miles of congestion on the approach”.

The A282 Dartford Cross is currently the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.

More follows...

