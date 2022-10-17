M25 delays: Dartford Crossing QEII bridge closed by police as two people climb up it
Just Stop Oil protesters have climbed to the top of Queen Elizabeth II bridge, forcing police to close the bridge and causing chaos during rush hour traffic.
The QEII bridge at Dartford has been closed after two people climbed up it, causing delays during Monday morning rush hour.
“Officers are currently working to resolve a situation which has caused us to close the QEII Bridge at the Dartford Crossing.
“We received a report shortly before 3.50am today (Monday 17 October) that two people had climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height.
“The bridge has been closed while we resolve the incident which we will do as quickly and as safely for all involved.
“It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel.
“This is likely to cause delays throughout this morning and this incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height.
“Please plan your journey. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
“We’ll provide more updates when we’re able to.”
By 6.00am this morning, police said there were “delays of around 60 minutes”.
National Highways East wrote on Twitter at 5.00am that there were “60 minute delays with 3 miles of congestion on the approach”.
The A282 Dartford Cross is currently the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies