Filmmaker arrested at Just Stop Oil protest in Shoreditch

A documentary filmmaker was arrested at a Just Stop Oil protest in Shoreditch on Saturday, 14 October.

Footage shows Rich Felgate being arrested on Great Eastern Street as activists sat in the road in a protest to demand the government “halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents.”

Mr Felgate had filmed group members throwing soup onto Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting on Friday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man was arrested on 15 October on suspicion of criminal damage outside New Scotland the previous day. The man was released without further action later that day.”

