Overturned car shuts M3 motorway in both directions after crash

Drivers have been warned to expect hour-long delays after a major crash on the M3 led part of the motorway to be closed.

The M3 eastbound was blocked between junction five and six near Basingstoke on Thursday morning due to an overturned car.

The westbound carriageway was also blocked due to a separate incident, National Highways said.

Later in the morning, two lanes were opened heading eastbound. One lane remained closed both eastbound and westbound causing four miles of congestion both ways.

National Highways told drivers to expect an hour of delays.

According to local reports, police, fire and ambulance crews were also all in attendance as traffic tailed to Basingstoke.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said it sent four ambulances and one rapid response vehicle to the incident.

“It was reported to us as two separate incidents on either side of the carriageway - one which involved a car overturning on the northbound carriageway and a separate incident at/near the same spot on the southbound carriageway involving a truck sustaining a suspected tire blow out between junctions 5 and 6 around 06:45 this morning.

“Two patients were taken to North Hampshire Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and two further patients were assessed and treated at the scene.”

Hampshire and Isle of White Fire and Rescue service said: “Basingstoke firefighters were called 7am to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound M3, between junctions 5 and 6.

“Fortunately, no one was trapped, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service crews worked to make the scene safe before returning to station following the stop message at 8am.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary told the Basingstoke Gazette: "We were called at 6.51am to a collision on the M3. Four cars were involved and minor injuries have been sustained.

"One lane has been closed on each the northbound and southbound carriageways."

"One lane has been closed on each the northbound and southbound carriageways."