The uncle of a 4-year-old girl, who was killed in a crash on the M4, has described the horrifying moment a van crashed into the car that was stopped at a layby.

Gracie-Ann Wheaton was travelling home in the car from a birthday party when one of the passengers felt ill, her uncle told The Independent.

The car pulled over into the layby and a van “smashed” into the back of it; killing Gracie-Ann.

Family members have paid tribute to a four-year-old girl, calling her a “beautiful little angel”.

“It’s awful,” uncle Darren Lucas said. “They were parked up in a layby, because one of the passengers wasn’t well. They pulled over and parked up and the van just smashed into the back of them. It’s terrible.”

Mr Lucas added: “They weren’t even driving. It’s completely out of the blue. That’s what we can’t understand really, it’s crazy.”

Gracie-Ann Wheaton died after a crash on the M4 near Newport (Family handout/PA)

Police have arrested 41-year-old Martin Newman, who was driving the van, and have charged him with causing death by dangerous driving and two charges of causing serious injury.

Gracie-Ann’s mother, Rhiannon, was also in the crash in Newport and is receiving medical treatment at hospital. Her step-father has since been discharged.

Uncle Darren Lucas paid tribute to young Gracie-Ann, describing her playfulness and her love of fancy dress.

“She was a beautiful little angel,” he said. “That’s why it’s affected everyone, because she was such a lovely little girl.

“She had loads of friends and was very polite. The family had been for a day-out and went to kids party in town in the morning.

“There were pictures and videos of her playing and then within hours she was in an accident.”

Mr Lucas recounted how the community had pulled together to help the family. The father of one of Gracie-Ann’s friends, who is an undertaker, has offered to carry out the funeral free of charge and another person has said they will provide the food.

The family have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for trips back and forth from the hospital.

“The whole family is struggling with this,” Mr Lucas said. “They live 30 miles away from the hospital and are up and down all the time. We’re all trying to help run around and pick them up but it’s terrible”.

Queues on the M4 after Saturday’s tragic crash (Traffic Wales)

Gracie-Ann’s father, Joe Wheaton, posted a photo of his smiling four-year old daughter with the caption: “Daddy’s little angel. I miss you everyday, I can’t believe this has happened. Fly high my angel until we meet again.”

Her cousin, Jamie Lucas, described the young girl as a “kind, wonderful loving young soul, who had a bright future ahead of you.”

He said: “I’m just trying to wrap my head around the fact that she’s gone; it’s hard to believe.

“She was so young. She had a bright future ahead of her. She was such a wonderful child.

“I’m just lost for words really. How she was returning from a birthday party and all of a sudden she’s gone.”

In a message on social media, he added: “It only felt like yesterday I visited you in a Grinch costume to help put a smile on your face for Christmas. I just can’t believe you’re really gone.”