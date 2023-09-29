Girl, 14, and driver killed in M53 crash after school bus overturns

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old schoolgirl and a coach driver have died after a motorway crash involving a school bus and a car, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services were called on Friday shortly after 8am to reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

It is thought the bus was en route to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School confirmed one of its school buses was involved.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) later declared major incidents following the collision between the coach and a car.

In a statement, Alder Hey said: “We can confirm that we are treating a number of patients following the incident this morning.

“We will continue to support and liaise with families directly and are unable to share any further details of individual patients at this time.”

Earlier, NWAS said: “The trust despatched a large number of resources to the scene involving ambulances, advanced paramedics, our hazardous area response team and a HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) doctor.

“So far, one female patient has been taken to the hospital, suffering major trauma-related injuries.

“There are also nearly 50 other patients being assessed at the scene. We are working closely with our incident partners to convey people away from the scene as quickly as possible.”

(PA)

In separate tweets, Calday Grange and West Kirby grammar schools posted: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.

“We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families.”

Diversions are in place as the M53 is closed in both directions between junctions three and five.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC quoting 23000944471.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.