A school bus carrying children has overturned on the M53 motorway during morning rush hour.

Calday Grange Grammar School confirmed to The Independent the overturned coach was a school bus carrying its students.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the school said it was “aware” of a situation involving one of its school buses on a motorway this morning.

The crash occurred just after junction 5 on the M53 towards Liverpool. The motorway is currently closed between Junction 5 Hooton and Junction 4 Clatterbridge following the serious incident.

Dramatic pictures from the scene show the school bus on its side. Around 10 police vehicles, four fire engines and five ambulances are in attendance, according to reports, and North West Air Ambulance Services has also been sent to the scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured as yet. Drivers are advised to avoid the area while the disruption continues.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: The M53 is closed northbound between J5 Hooton and J4 Clatterbridge and is likely to remain closed for some time.”

