Five dead including two children after M6 motorway crash

Two children, two men and a woman have been killed in a major crash on the M6, while a third child remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal collision between a Skoda and a Toyota near Tebay Services at 4.04pm on Tuesday evening.

The driver of the Skoda, a man from Cambridgeshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man, the driver of the Toyota, was also pronounced dead.

Three passengers inside the Toyota, a woman and two children from Glasgow, were also declared dead at the scene, while the third child was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The families of those involved have been informed and are being supported.

The M6 Northbound remained closed overnight but reopened during the early hours of the morning.

A post on National Highways North-west X account following the incident read: ‘M6 northbound is closed between J36 and J39 - btwn Milton, Milnthorpe and Wickersgill and Oddendale - due to a v serious collision.

‘Info from scene indicates this closure will remain in place for a number of hours and Air Ambulance teams are in attendance.’

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online quoting incident number 146 of 15 October 2024.

