M6 crash: Major traffic delays as motorway shuts after serious collision

Significant delays expected following the serious collision on the M6

Barney Davis
Friday 28 February 2025 09:28 GMT
Comments
A lorry at the scene of the crash on the M6. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.30 and 12.45
A lorry at the scene of the crash on the M6. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.30 and 12.45 (Motorwaycameras.co.uk)

A major motorway has been closed as police investigate a serious crash overnight.

The M6 in Staffordshire remains closed southbound between J16 near Crewe and J15 near Stoke-on-Trent.

National Highways has warned of 30-minute delays approaching the scene on Friday morning and has urged motorists to follow diversions.

A lorry can be seen stopped on the hard shoulder with a green protective barrier erected around it.

It follows a serious collision overnight, according to the agency with a “protracted police closure” still in place this morning.

The empty Southbound lanes of the M6 following the serious crash
The empty Southbound lanes of the M6 following the serious crash (Highways England)

A spokesperson for National Highways said the carriageway was unlikely to reopen before the morning rush hour.

In their latest update, the agency said normal traffic conditions were not expected to return until 3pm.

He said: "The M6 in Staffordshire remains closed southbound between J16 near Crewe and J15 near Stoke-on-Trent due to a serious collision that occurred overnight.

"This is a protracted police closure and the carriageway will remain closed throughout the day for ongoing investigation work at the scene."

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We are at the scene of a serious collision on the M6 southbound just before junction 15.

"The road will be closed for a number of hours while an investigation takes place.

"Please use alternative routes."

National Highways advice to motorists

Road users travelling are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the M6 southbound at J16.
  • Join the A500 southbound and continue around Stoke-on-Trent on Queensway to then re-join the M6 southbound at J15.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com  and travel apps, or via their regional X feed.

