Rail passengers on much of the northern part of the West Coast main line face several years of disruption due to a Network Rail project named “Trilink”.

The aim: to bring infrastructure installed in the 1970s up to 21st-century standards, increasing capacity for more passenger and freight trains and accelerating journeys.

Instead of just the usual weekend and bank holiday closures, the line connecting London Euston with northwest England and southern Scotland will be repeatedly shut for two weeks, according to information in the rail press.

The provisional start date for the first fortnight closure is expected to be 1 January 2026 – coinciding with the closure of the M6 motorway in Cumbria for the replacement of a railway bridge. But Network Rail, which is coordinating the project, says no work plans have been confirmed yet.

What is the background?

The West Coast main line is the busiest mixed-use railway in Europe. The current infrastructure, including track and overhead line equipment, is wearing out, and the signalling system does not allow for efficient use of capacity by 21st-century trains.

“Trilink” is the name given to the West Coast Main Line North programme. The aim: to modernise the 150-mile stretch of line from Warrington in Cheshire to Gretna in southern Scotland, just north of Carlisle. Unlike much of the southern half of the line, this is almost all two-track rather than four-track.

The improvements might even see main-line trains calling once again at Carnforth station in Lancashire – the setting for the iconic film Brief Encounter.

What is planned?

A series of individual projects will combine to improve the line, allowing faster journeys and extra freight trains to run. A key feature is equipping the line and the rolling stock with the European Train Control System (ETCS), which provides “in-cab signalling” and dispenses with the need for physical signals.

Trilink should also reduce disruption due to equipment failures and congestion.

Network Rail calls the project: "A major renewals programme on the West Coast Main Line (which includes deploying digital signalling) focused on getting the railway between Warrington and Carlisle ready for the future.”

Is this anything to do with HS2?

Not directly. But the original plans for a new high-speed line linking northwest England and Yorkshire with London and Birmingham were butchered, reducing HS2 to just a stump between the latter two cities.

The decision to abandon northwest England’s planned link will increase pressure on the northern part of the West Coast main line, especially in Cheshire and Lancashire, as fast passenger trains compete for line space with stopping services and freight trains.

What is different about this project?

Rather than closing every weekend for years, Network Rail plans a series of longer “blockades” – in which engineers take possession of the line – typically lasting 15 days at a time. They would be spaced out over each of the next three years.

With limited alternative routes on which to divert trains, Avanti West Coast, Caledonian Sleeper, Northern and TransPennine Express services are likely to be heavily curtailed during the closures.

When does it start?

According to Rail magazine, the provisional two-week closures in 2026 will begin on the following dates:

1 January: mainly in the Preston area, but with extensions to Lancaster, Carnforth and Oxenholme.

11 April: Preston to Carlisle and beyond into southern Scotland.

June (dates to be confirmed): Warrington to Preston.

September (dates to be confirmed): Preston to Carlisle.

How will trains be affected?

Hundreds of services will be cancelled during each blockade, disrupting tens of thousands of passengers.

Rail replacement buses will serve stations where the line is closed. But most passengers would prefer to travel by train for their whole journey. Some services linking southwest Scotland with England are likely to be routed via the scenic Settle-Carlisle line across the Pennines.

Journeys from southern Scotland will continue as normal on the East Coast main line from Edinburgh via Newcastle and Yorkshire to London King's Cross.

North and south of the blockades, West Coast main line trains should run largely as normal though with some modifications due to limited options for turning trains around.

What does Network Rail say?

Chris Coleman, Industry Programme Director North at Network Rail, said: “Our vision of 'intelligent renewals’ will look to rationalise the assets, lowering the cost to taxpayers, while being sympathetic to the future growth of the railway.

“Digital resignalling is a national transformation priority so we are working in collaboration with the wider industry, establishing an industry-wide governance group which will work in the spirit of Great British Railways.

“Disruptive access will be required to deliver this work which we will consult and agree with the wider industry over the coming months.”

What about the M6 closure?

The M6 is being closed for the replacement of the Clifton Bridge. Network Rail says: “The 60-year-old bridge, which takes trains over the M6 between the north of England and Scotland, has reached the end of its life, and needs to be replaced.

"Currently, only one train at a time is allowed on the bridge, which causes delays for passengers and freight services.”

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 39 at Shap and junction 40 near Penrith over two successive weekends in early January 2026: from the evening of Friday 2 January to the morning of Monday 5 January, and the evening of Friday 9 January to the morning of Monday 12 January.

National Highways says: “The work will ensure safe and reliable journeys for passengers and freight over this vital 135-metre-long structure for years to come.”