Long delays on M6 after serious crash closes motorway near Lancaster
Hundreds of motorists have been left stranded on the M6 after the motorway was closed between junction 33 and 34
A serious crash on the M6 has caused mile-long tailbacks with hundreds of motorists left stranded on Easter Sunday.
The busy motorway was shut by police between junction 33 for Lancaster and 34 for Galgate to allow an air ambulance to land for those injured in the crash reported shortly after midday.
Photographs and video shared on social media show drivers getting out of their cars, walking their dogs with even playing football on the closed motorway lanes.
At around 2pm, the northbound carriageway opened.
A National Highways spokesman said: “Lancashire Police are working at the scene of a serious collision on the southbound carriageway with National Highways traffic officers assisting with traffic management at scene and the closure point.
“Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway to allow North West Air Ambulance to land at scene.
“The Air Ambulance has since departed and traffic is now flowing northbound in all lanes.”
Sharing a photograph of people in the road, one X user said: "Traffic closed on both sides for the past hour. Hundreds of people on the road! Wildest I have seen the motorway"
They added: "Really hope everyone is okay."
The crash came as millions of people suffered disruption to their Easter travel plans this weekend due to major rail engineering works, strike action and heavy traffic.
However, more than 1,000 miles of roadworks in England were lifted by the Department for Transport over the weekend.
At Gatwick Airport, more than 100 members of the Unite union who work for ground handling firm Red Handling were expected to strike across the weekend in a dispute over pensions and pay.
They include baggage handlers, check-in staff and flight dispatchers for airlines including Norwegian and Delta.
