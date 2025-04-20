Teenage boy, 14, dies in M6 crash with father seriously injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old boy has died and his father left seriously injured after a van veered off the M6 and crashed into a tree near Lancaster.

Lancashire Police said emergency services were called the southbound motorway between junctions 34 and 33 after the Peugeot van came off the road just after 12.15pm on Sunday.

The 14-year-old passenger in the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver, a man in his 30s and father of the boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The incident led to the closure of both the northbound and southbound carriageways between the junctions for Lancaster and Galgate for several hours. The northbound carriageway opened at around 2pm, before the southbound opened at 8pm.

Sergeant Martin Wilcock said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of a young man and left another man with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the van in the moments before the collision.”

Police asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th, adding that people can also email the serious collision investigation unit at SCIU@lancashire.police.uk.