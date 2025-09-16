Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

M60 police incident sees motorway delays of up to two hours



Harriette Boucher
Tuesday 16 September 2025 09:30 BST
Comments
There are severe delays on the M60, with closures in place between junction six and eight
There are severe delays on the M60, with closures in place between junction six and eight (National Highways)

There are huge delays on the M60 in Greater Manchester as officers respond to a concern for welfare incident.

Emergency services are in attendance and closures are currently are in place between junction six, for Sale and junction eight, for Carrington.

Greater Manchester Police are working at the scene, leading the response to the closure and said that drivers should consider alternate routes.

National Highways expects delays of at least two hours and said it is unaware of when the road will open.

Greater Manchester’s Bee Network said some services in Trafford were experiencing delays due to the incident.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

