Traffic hits M60 and M62 after fuel spill
Delays remain for commuters on both motorways following a fuel spill
Delays have hit two motorways due to a fuel spill and a broken-down vehicle.
Commuters on the M60 and M62 have both been hit by traffic following the incident, though the queues are now starting to ease.
The incident occurred on the M60 clockwise carriageway at junction 13, near Worsley, Salford. Two lanes of the motorway were closed from around 5.15am to 9.30am, causing delays down to junction 9. A specialist team was called to clear the fuel spill.
Long queues built up subsequently on the M62 eastbound, between junctions 11 for Birchwood and 12 for the Eccles Interchange.
Previously, the National Highways North-West said there were delays up to 30 minutes on the M60 back to junction nine for Trafford Park, and on the M62 east back to junction 11 for Risley. The queues have since started to ease.
