Made In Chelsea star claims Carrie Johnson sent messages to her boyfriend

Made In Chelsea‘s Melissa Tattam claimes Carrie sent messages to her boyfriend on Instagram

Eleanor Sly
Thursday 19 January 2023 18:41
<p>Carrie and Boris have two children together </p>

Carrie and Boris have two children together

(Getty Images)

Made In Chelsea‘s Melissa Tattam has made claims that Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie sent messages to her boyfriend on Instagram.

Speaking on her podcast Wednesdays We Drink Wine, the 26-year-old reality star revealed Carrie, 34, follows Melissa’s boyfriend Toby Watkins on Instagram.

Her co-host Sophie Habboo brought up the topic saying:”’Apparently Boris Johnson has so many kids he doesn’t even know, that’s why he never says the number.

Melissa then revealed: “Oh mic drop. I don’t know if I can say this but I’m going to say it. Boris Johnson’s wife has previously DM’d Toby Watkins and she follows him.

Sophie responded: “No you’re lying, no no you’re lying.”

Melissa quipped back: “Deadly f**king serious.”

When Sophie then asked about the contents of the message, Melissa revealed that they didn’t actually know because it had been “unsent.”

Melissa’s boyfriend Toby is a model and they have been dating on and off since March 2022.

Boris and Carrie officially got married at Westminster Cathedral in May 2020 and share two children.

It is thought that the former prime minister has eight children, but he has not actually officially confirmed the exact number.

( The Independent has contacted Carrie Johnson’s press team for comment. )

